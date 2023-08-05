Trump pleads not guilty to additional charges in classified documents case

Former U.S. President Donald Trump entered a plea of not guilty on Friday to new charges related to the former president's handling of classified documents after he left the White House, a court filing showed.

Trump also waived his right to be present in court for his arraignment on the three additional charges on Aug. 10. Federal prosecutors filed the

new charges last week against Trump and two of his employees in the criminal case over the retention of sensitive government records at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump faces 40 charges in the case, after originally being indicted on 37 counts last month. His valet, Walt Nauta, is also facing new charges, and prosecutors added a third defendant and another Trump employee, Carlos De Oliveira, to the criminal case. The charges involve attempting to delete security footage sought by a grand jury subpoena, making false statements to the FBI and the unlawful retention of an additional document, which contained national defense information.

