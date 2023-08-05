Landslide kills 11 in Georgian mountain resort
A landslide killed at least 11 people in the mountain resort town of Shovi in Georgia, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported on Friday. According to Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, dozens of people were still missing. The Interior Ministry said rescue operations were proceeding.
Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2023 01:22 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 01:22 IST
Drone footage of the landslide showed mud, tree trunks and other debris partly covering the lush green valley. According to Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, dozens of people were still missing. The Interior Ministry said rescue operations were proceeding.
