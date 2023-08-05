Saudi Arabia calls on its citizens to quickly leave Lebanese territory -statement
Saudi Arabia called on its citizens to quickly leave Lebanese territory and to avoid approaching areas seeing armed conflicts, the Saudi embassy in Lebanon said in a statement posted late on Friday on X, formerly known as Twitter.
