Left Menu

Ukraine aims to retake ground by Bakhmut, Russia says it repelled attacks

Kyiv, in the 18th month of Russia's invasion, is also determined to recapture land around Bakhmut, seized by Russian forces in May after months of battles. Writing on the Telegram messaging app, Maliar added: "The enemy is desperately trying to stop our offensive." Ukrainian forces, she said, were also working to contain intensified Russian attacks on areas farther north in Donestsk region, around Kupiansk and Lyman. In his nightly video message, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said three of the country's top generals had joined him at a meeting of the command on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2023 03:15 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 03:15 IST
Ukraine aims to retake ground by Bakhmut, Russia says it repelled attacks

Ukrainian military officials said on Friday that Kyiv was persistently working to retake land near the shattered eastern city of Bakhmut while Russian forces were pouring in additional troops in a bid to stop Kyiv's advances. "The Russians are throwing huge numbers of forces into the Bakhmut area," Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar told national television. "It has been important for us to establish ourselves on dominant heights in these areas."

Maliar said Ukrainian forces were advancing "slowly but confidently" south of Bakhmut while securing control of positions north of the city. "An extremely fierce battle is going on there." Accounts from Moscow said Russian troops had repelled eight Ukrainian attempts to advance in the east and inflicted a defeat near Bakhmut.

Ukraine launched a counteroffensive in June focusing on moving southward to the Sea of Azov and severing a Russian land bridge between the occupied east and the annexed Crimean peninsula. Kyiv, in the 18th month of Russia's invasion, is also determined to recapture land around Bakhmut, seized by Russian forces in May after months of battles.

Writing on the Telegram messaging app, Maliar added: "The enemy is desperately trying to stop our offensive." Ukrainian forces, she said, were also working to contain intensified Russian attacks on areas farther north in Donestsk region, around Kupiansk and Lyman.

In his nightly video message, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said three of the country's top generals had joined him at a meeting of the command on Friday. He did not provide details on the situation in frontline sectors. Much of the fighting has focused on villages on Bakhmut's southern fringes. One prominent commander who comments on the front, Maksym Zhorin, said Ukrainian forces had secured partial control of the key village of Klishchiivka.

There was no official statement regarding his report. Russia's Defence Ministry, in its daily synopsis of frontline activity, said Russian forces had made air and artillery strikes on Klishchiivka and surrounding towns, knocking out Ukrainian vehicles and equipment.

The report also said Russian forces had pressed offensive action on the southern front and hit Ukrainian personnel and equipment engaged in their drive southward.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Teva agrees to pay $126 million to US hospitals over opioids and more

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
2
WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

 United Kingdom
3
OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

 India
4
FEATURE-'People of the forest': Indigenous Indonesians stake claim to land

FEATURE-'People of the forest': Indigenous Indonesians stake claim to land

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023