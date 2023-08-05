Maharashtra: Boy drowns in water-filled quarry in bid to get ball out of it during cricket game

A 17-year-old boy drowned in a water-filled quarry at Virar in Maharashtra's Palghar district while trying to get a ball out of it when he was playing cricket nearby, a fire brigade official said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening, he said.

''The boy, identified as Yash Solkar, tried to get the ball that fell into the water-filled quarry out of it when he was playing a game of cricket on Thursday evening. However, he drowned in the water body,'' the official said. The fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot after being alerted, but could not trace him, he said.

Later, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was called in. Its personnel managed to recover the victim's body, he added. The body was later sent for post-mortem to a government hospital and an accidental death report was filed, another official said.

