Russia's SIG tanker in Black Sea damaged as result of drone attack - Russia
Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2023 10:27 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 10:08 IST
The engine room of Russia's SIG tanker near Crimea was damaged as a result of a sea drone attack, Russia's Federal Agency for Marine and River Transport said early on Saturday.
"The SIG tanker ... received a hole in the engine room near the waterline on the starboard side, preliminarily as a result of a sea drone attack," the agency said in a statement on its Telegram messaging app.
There were no casualties, it said.
