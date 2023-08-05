Left Menu

Kejriwal pays tribute to fallen soldiers in J-K's Kulgam

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday paid homage to three army personnel killed in an encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmirs Kulgam district. My homage to the immortal martyrdom of our brave soldiers martyred defending the country in an encounter with terrorists.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2023 11:29 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 11:23 IST
Kejriwal pays tribute to fallen soldiers in J-K's Kulgam
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File/Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday paid homage to three army personnel killed in an encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. ''My homage to the immortal martyrdom of our brave soldiers martyred defending the country in an encounter with terrorists. Our soldiers defend us putting their lives at risk. Entire country is proud of our brave and gallant soldiers,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi. Friday's encounter between security personnel and the terrorists occurred in the higher reaches of the Halan forest area of Kulgam in south Kashmir.

The gunfight ensued after the terrorists fired upon a security forces party, which had erected a tent in the area as part of an area domination exercise, officials said.

In the exchange of fire, three army personnel were injured. They died later during treatment.

Security forces on Saturday launched a massive search operation to trace the group of ultras, believed to be three in number.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Teva agrees to pay $126 million to US hospitals over opioids and more

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
2
OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

 India
3
WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

 United Kingdom
4
FEATURE-'People of the forest': Indigenous Indonesians stake claim to land

FEATURE-'People of the forest': Indigenous Indonesians stake claim to land

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023