Left Menu

Two workers die after entering septic tank in West Bengal Kolkata, Aug 5 (P'

Two workers died after entering a septic tank in West Bengals Hooghly district on Saturday, police said. Quoting housewife Chandana Maiti, police said one of the workers first entered the tank after opening the lid while his colleague waited outside.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-08-2023 12:29 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 12:29 IST
Two workers die after entering septic tank in West Bengal Kolkata, Aug 5 (P'
  • Country:
  • India

Two workers died after entering a septic tank in West Bengal's Hooghly district on Saturday, police said. The deceased have been identified as Ganesh Manna and Subrata Das, both aged 40 years, police added. ''The two workers had come to remove a construction plank inside the septic tank in a house in Singur's Ratanpur village. The tank was built two to three months ago,'' police said. Quoting housewife Chandana Maiti, police said one of the workers first entered the tank after opening the lid while his colleague waited outside. ''When he did not get any response from his colleague after waiting for a few minutes, he too entered the tank. But none of them came out,'' police said.

Though fire brigade personnel and police rescued the workers and rushed them to a hospital, both were declared dead by doctors, police added. Police have started an investigation into the incident.

A fire brigade officer suspected that methane gas might have accumulated inside the tank, which could have claimed their lives. Methane gas is a colourless and odourless gas and can be deadly, an expert said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Teva agrees to pay $126 million to US hospitals over opioids and more

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
2
OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

 India
3
WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

 United Kingdom
4
FEATURE-'People of the forest': Indigenous Indonesians stake claim to land

FEATURE-'People of the forest': Indigenous Indonesians stake claim to land

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023