PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-08-2023 13:45 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 13:39 IST
Did not have info about intel on possible build-up of tension in Nuh: Haryana Home Minister Vij
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has said he did not have information about any intelligence input on a possible build-up of tension in the wake of the religious procession that was attacked in Nuh district by mobs on July 31.

''I asked the ACS (additional chief secretary), Home, and the DGP. They also said they did not have any information,'' Vij said on Friday in response to a question on the violence that erupted in Nuh.

''Do not know who had it (intelligence input) or not, I do not have any information about it. At least I did not know about it,'' he said.

Referring to a TV channel sting of a CID Inspector purportedly claiming that authorities had inputs about potential trouble during the VHP yatra in the Muslim-majority district, Vij said a video of the sting operation was going viral and it has to be investigated whom the inspector shared that intelligence with.

''If he had the information, then whom did he share it with,'' the minister asked, adding that he had sent the video to the additional chief secretary of the home department for analysis.

The Criminal Investigation Department of the state comes under Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the communal clashes that erupted in Nuh when a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession was attacked by mobs on Monday.

On Friday, Vij said the way bullets were fired from hillocks and stones were collected on rooftops of buildings indicates that the Nuh violence was pre-planned.

A total of 202 people have been arrested so far and 80 taken into preventive detention and 102 FIRs registered in connection with the communal clashes.

Opposition parties in Haryana have alleged that the violence in Nuh was the result of the failure of the BJP-JJP government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

