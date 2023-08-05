ABT member nabbed in Dhubri

A member of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), a terrorist organisation of Bangladesh, was apprehended by the state police in Assam's Dhubri district on Saturday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The member of the ABT module, identified as Abdus Sukur Ali, was apprehended from near the Indo-Bangladesh border, Sarma said in a tweet.

He was detained early this morning from remote Nayeralga under Bilasipara police station by a team led by the Dhubri police, he said.

Currently, the police are interrogating the individual and further details are awaited.

Sarma recently said that Assam is a potential place for Islamic terror modules which were being neutralized from time to time and it will continue.

In April this year three persons with alleged links with ABT were arrested from Dhubri.

Last year Assam police busted nine modules of ABT and the Al Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and arrested 53 persons allegedly involved with these outfits. The arrests and the subsequent demolition of private madrasas (Islamic educational institutions) where teachers with links with these militant outfits allegedly radicalised youths were termed as serious threats to the security of the state by the Assam government. ABT is considered to be a front of the AQIS in Bangladesh and Islamic State (IS).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)