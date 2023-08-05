Left Menu

FACTBOX-The criminal case against Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan

Khan, a cricket star turned politician, has denied wrongdoing. Following are some details of the cases against him: * Khan was convicted of misusing his 2018-2022 premiership to buy and sell gifts in state possession that were received during visits abroad and worth more than 140 million Pakistani rupees ($490,000) * The gifts allegedly included watches given by a royal family, according to government officials, who have alleged previously that Khan's aides sold them in Dubai.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2023 15:22 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 14:43 IST
PTI Chief Imran Khan (File Image) Image Credit: ANI

Pakistani police arrested former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday after a court sentenced him to three years in prison for illegally selling state gifts. Khan, a cricket star turned politician, has denied wrongdoing.

* The gifts allegedly included watches given by a royal family, according to government officials, who have alleged previously that Khan's aides sold them in Dubai. The list, which Reuters could not independently verify, also contains perfumes, diamond jewellery and dinner sets. * The gifts allegedly include seven watches, six of them Rolexes. The most expensive was a "Master Graff limited edition" valued at 85 million rupees ($300,000), according to a list shared by Pakistan's information minister.

* Khan has said he had legally purchased the items. * Pakistan's election tribunal in October also found Khan guilty of unlawfully selling state gifts as premier.

* Khan says 76 cases have been registered against him since he was ousted by a parliamentary vote in April 2022, less than four years into his five-year term. He has appeared in court for other cases. * Khan was arrested in May by Pakistan's anti-graft agency in connection with another corruption case. He denied wrongdoing and was released on bail within days. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

