France says it will support ECOWAS efforts to make Niger coup fail
Updated: 05-08-2023 15:20 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 14:55 IST
France will firmly support efforts by the West African regional grouping ECOWAS to make the military coup in Niger fail, the French foreign ministry said on Saturday.
French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna met with Niger Prime Minister Ouhoumoudou Mahamadou and the Niger ambassador in Paris on Saturday.
