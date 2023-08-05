Left Menu

Rajasthan DGP says will file charge sheet at the earliest in Bhilwara teenage murder case

Police have arrested four people, including the main accused, and detained a minor in connection with the case.A 14-year-old girl was allegedly killed and later burned in a coal furnace in Rajasthans Bhilwara district on Wednesday.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-08-2023 15:33 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 15:33 IST
Rajasthan DGP says will file charge sheet at the earliest in Bhilwara teenage murder case
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan police chief on Friday said a charge sheet will be filed at the earliest in the Bhilwara minor girl rape and murder case to give justice to the victim and her kin.

Director General of Police Umesh Mishra in a statement said the police will also approach the high court requesting the case be tried at a fast track court.

Additional Director General (Crime) Dinesh MN has also gone to Bhilwara at Mishra's instructions, and a team of FSL experts too has been sent there to investigate the matter, the statement said. Police have arrested four people, including the main accused, and detained a minor in connection with the case.

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly killed and later burned in a coal furnace in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district on Wednesday. Locals claimed she was gang raped too.

Police had earlier said they detained five people, who work at five coal furnaces in the area, in connection with the incident.

The teenage girl had gone to graze cattle but did not return home till evening, police had said. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Saturday that the government is taking such incidents very seriously.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Teva agrees to pay $126 million to US hospitals over opioids and more

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
2
OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

 India
3
WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

 United Kingdom
4
FEATURE-'People of the forest': Indigenous Indonesians stake claim to land

FEATURE-'People of the forest': Indigenous Indonesians stake claim to land

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023