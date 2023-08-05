Left Menu

Chhattisgarh CM transfers Rs 15 cr online to beneficiaries as part of Godhan Nyay Yojana

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 05-08-2023 16:47 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 16:18 IST
Bhupesh Baghel Image Credit: Twitter(@bhupeshbaghel)
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday transferred in online mode more than Rs 15 crore to cattle-rearers, women SHGs and 'gauthan' committees as a part of his government's flagship Godhan Nyay Yojna (GNY), officials said.

The amount was transferred during a function held at the CM's official residence here, they said.

Addressing the function, Baghel said the scheme has earned appreciation across the country and several states have been implementing similar projects.

This scheme has made women of SHGs self-reliant while farmers' interest in cattle rearing has increased, the CM said.

''Of the Rs 15.29 crore, Rs 5.60 crore was transferred to accounts of cattle rearers in the lieu of cow dung sold by them in gauthans (day care centres for cattle in villages). Besides, Rs 9.69 crore was given to gauthan committees and women SHGs which are associated with gauthans under the scheme,'' a state government official said.

The state government had launched GNY scheme in July 2020 under which cow dung is procured at Rs 2 per kilogram at gauthans and is used to prepare vermicompost.

A total of Rs 541.66 crore has been given so far to the beneficiaries under the GNY, the official said. The state government in July last year started procuring cow urine at Rs 4 per kilogram.

