Pakistan's Imran Khan to be imprisoned at Adyala jail

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan will be imprisoned in the central jail in Adyala, Rawalpindi, a court order said.

The order, seen by Reuters, directed the prison chief to take custody of Khan.

Khan has been convicted of corrupt practices and sentenced to three years in jail on charges of unlawfully selling state gifts while he was prime minister from 2018 to 2022.

