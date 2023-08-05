Left Menu

Pakistan's Imran Khan to be imprisoned at Adyala jail

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 05-08-2023 16:50 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 16:20 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan will be imprisoned in the central jail in Adyala, Rawalpindi, a court order said.

The order, seen by Reuters, directed the prison chief to take custody of Khan.

Khan has been convicted of corrupt practices and sentenced to three years in jail on charges of unlawfully selling state gifts while he was prime minister from 2018 to 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

