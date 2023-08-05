Left Menu

Gujarat: Two fishermen die after consuming liquid found in can floating in sea

Two fishermen died and five others were hospitalised after they consumed unidentified liquid in a can found floating in the Arabian Sea off the Porbandar coast in Gujarat, police said on Saturday.Vithal Parmar and Suresh Jaber died at a hospital here, said deputy superintendent of police Nilam Goswami.

PTI | Porbandar | Updated: 05-08-2023 16:55 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 16:26 IST
Gujarat: Two fishermen die after consuming liquid found in can floating in sea
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

Two fishermen died and five others were hospitalised after they consumed unidentified liquid in a can found floating in the Arabian Sea off the Porbandar coast in Gujarat, police said on Saturday.

Vithal Parmar and Suresh Jaber died at a hospital here, said deputy superintendent of police Nilam Goswami. They were out fishing when they came across a five-litre sealed can floating in the water, she said.

After testing the liquid inside, two of them complained of stomach pain. One fisherman died at the hospital at night after landing on the coast on Friday while the other died on Saturday morning, the official said.

The others were admitted to the hospital as a precaution though they did not report any adverse symptoms, and four of them were later discharged while one person was still under observation, Goswami added.

The liquid was unlikely to be spurious liquor and has been sent for forensic examination, she said, adding that further probe is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Teva agrees to pay $126 million to US hospitals over opioids and more

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
2
OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

 India
3
WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Mesoblast shares tank after US FDA rejects cell therapy for children; Judge temporarily exempts women with complicated pregnancies from Texas abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: Mesoblast shares tank after US FDA rejects cell therapy...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023