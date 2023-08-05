Gujarat: Two fishermen die after consuming liquid found in can floating in sea
Two fishermen died and five others were hospitalised after they consumed unidentified liquid in a can found floating in the Arabian Sea off the Porbandar coast in Gujarat, police said on Saturday.
Vithal Parmar and Suresh Jaber died at a hospital here, said deputy superintendent of police Nilam Goswami. They were out fishing when they came across a five-litre sealed can floating in the water, she said.
After testing the liquid inside, two of them complained of stomach pain. One fisherman died at the hospital at night after landing on the coast on Friday while the other died on Saturday morning, the official said.
The others were admitted to the hospital as a precaution though they did not report any adverse symptoms, and four of them were later discharged while one person was still under observation, Goswami added.
The liquid was unlikely to be spurious liquor and has been sent for forensic examination, she said, adding that further probe is on.
