Russia says its forces take control of Novoselivske village in eastern Ukraine

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2023 17:04 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 16:40 IST
Russia says its forces take control of Novoselivske village in eastern Ukraine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Russia's defence ministry said on Saturday its forces had taken control of the village of Novoselivske in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

