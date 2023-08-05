Russia says its forces take control of Novoselivske village in eastern Ukraine
Russia's defence ministry said on Saturday its forces had taken control of the village of Novoselivske in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
