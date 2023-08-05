Six Russian Black Sea ports in 'war risk area', Ukraine warns
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 05-08-2023 18:15 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 17:29 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
- Ukraine
Six Russian Black Sea ports are in a "war risk area", the Ukrainian agency for navigation and hydrographic services warned on Saturday.
The agency said in a statement on its website that the warning applied to the ports of Anapa, Novorossiysk, Gelendzhik, Tuapse, Sochi, and Taman.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Blasts, gunfire reported near Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk
Blasts, gunfire reported near Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk
Blasts, gunfire reported near Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk
Russian warship damaged after Ukraine attacks the Novorossiysk naval base - sources
Ukrainian drone disables Russian warship near Russia's Novorossiysk port