Six Russian Black Sea ports in 'war risk area', Ukraine warns

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 05-08-2023 18:15 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 17:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation
  • Ukraine

Six Russian Black Sea ports are in a "war risk area", the Ukrainian agency for navigation and hydrographic services warned on Saturday.

The agency said in a statement on its website that the warning applied to the ports of Anapa, Novorossiysk, Gelendzhik, Tuapse, Sochi, and Taman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

