Six Russian Black Sea ports in 'war risk area', Ukraine warns

Six Russian Black Sea ports are in a "war risk area", the Ukrainian agency for navigation and hydrographic services warned on Saturday.

The agency said in a statement on its website that the warning applied to the ports of Anapa, Novorossiysk, Gelendzhik, Tuapse, Sochi, and Taman.

