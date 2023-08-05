Teen hangs self from tree inside college premises in UP's Ballia
PTI | Ballia | Updated: 05-08-2023 19:21 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 19:21 IST
- Country:
- India
A 16-year-old boy allegedly hanged himself to death from a tree inside the premises of a government college here on Saturday, police said.
Golu Gond's body was found hanging in the morning from a tree inside the Government Inter College here, Kotwali SHO Rajeev Singh said.
On being informed, the police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem, Singh said.
Gond was a resident of the Bankata Subhash Nagar locality here, the police said.
''Prima facie this appears to be a case of suicide. We are investigating the matter,'' the SHO said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Golu Gond's
- Kotwali SHO Rajeev Singh
- Singh
- Nagar
- Government Inter College
- Gond
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Gautam Adani meets Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe, discusses Colombo port, other projects
Past one year has been full of challenges for people of Sri Lanka: PM Modi after talks with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe.
Govt ready for discussion in Lok Sabha on May 4 incident in Manipur: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
“Some Oppn parties not serious about Manipur situation ”: Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha
Opposition is not serious about having discussion on Manipur violence, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha.