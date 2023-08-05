Left Menu

Teen hangs self from tree inside college premises in UP's Ballia

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 05-08-2023 19:21 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 19:21 IST
A 16-year-old boy allegedly hanged himself to death from a tree inside the premises of a government college here on Saturday, police said.

Golu Gond's body was found hanging in the morning from a tree inside the Government Inter College here, Kotwali SHO Rajeev Singh said.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem, Singh said.

Gond was a resident of the Bankata Subhash Nagar locality here, the police said.

''Prima facie this appears to be a case of suicide. We are investigating the matter,'' the SHO said.

