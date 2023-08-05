Left Menu

Police station torched over 'involvement' of cops in ganja smuggling in Odisha

Some police personnel were injured in the incident. The allegation against the local inspector-in-charge and two other policemen will be properly probed, he said.A large contingent of police was sent there to control the law and order situation and the Kandhamal SP along with force was on his way to Phiringia, he said.

An irate mob in Odisha's Kandhamal district on Saturday set a police station on fire during a protest against the alleged involvement of policemen in smuggling of ganja, a senior officer said. Some police personnel were injured in the incident that took place at Phiringia Police Station when the local people went there, accusing some inspectors of ''being involved in the smuggling'' of contraband, and torched the PS.

They ransacked the police station's furniture and burnt down several documents, Southern Range IG Satyabrata Bhoi said.

Locals also blocked the Phulbani-Phiringia-Baliguda road for hours, demanding action against the inspector-in-charge of the police station and some other personnel allegedly ''being involved in the smuggling of ganja'', a narcotics substance. Some police personnel, who went to the road blockade site to talk to the agitators, were also chased away, another officer police said.

Bhoi said, "A group of people entered the Phiringia Police Station, ransacked furniture there and set the PS on fire. Some police personnel were injured in the incident." The allegation against the local inspector-in-charge and two other policemen will be properly probed, he said.

A large contingent of police was sent there to control the law and order situation and the Kandhamal SP along with force was on his way to Phiringia, he said. "Some ganja peddlers are suspected to have been involved in the violence at the Phiringia Police Station. The situation is now under control," Bhoi said.

The agitators claimed that the smuggling of ganja was brought to the notice of senior police officers but ''no action was taken against the inspector-in-charge and two other police personnel who were caught by villagers of Kambaguda along with the smuggled ganja from a police van''.

