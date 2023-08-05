Left Menu

Drugs worth Rs 43 lakh seized in Mumbai, seven held

The Anti Narcotics Cell ANC of Mumbai police has seized drugs including MD with market value of Rs 43 lakh and arrested seven persons during a special drive, an official said here on Saturday.

The Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai police has seized drugs including MD with market value of Rs 43 lakh and arrested seven persons during a special drive, an official said here on Saturday. The drive was conducted in Kandivali, Sakinaka and Mazgaon areas from Wednesday to Saturday, and different types of drugs including Codeine Phosphate cough syrup, tablets and mephedrone (MD) besides Rs 3.5 lakh in cash were seized, he said.

The drive was conducted by Azad Maidan and Ghatkopar units of ANC, the official added. All the seven arrested persons were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and more arrests were likely, he said.

Since the beginning of this year, the ANC has arrested 17 people involved in the trafficking of cough syrups and recovered 1,191 kg of contraband. As many as 98 people were arrested in 49 cases where MD worth Rs 22.82 crore was seized, the official said.

