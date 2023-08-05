Left Menu

1 more arrested in ISIS Maharashtra module case; he fabricated IEDs: NIA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2023 19:50 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 19:39 IST
1 more arrested in ISIS Maharashtra module case; he fabricated IEDs: NIA
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency Saturday said it made a major arrest in a case linked to an ISIS terror module, nabbing a suspect who was allegedly involved in the fabrication of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

A spokesperson for the federal agency said Aakif Ateeque Nachan was also wanted for arranging a hideout for two other terror operatives in Maharashtra.

He is the sixth accused to be arrested in the case.

Five others -- Tabish Nasser Siddiqui from Mumbai, Zubair Noor Mohammed Shaikh alias Abu Nusaiba and Adnan Sarkar from Pune, and Sharjeel Shaikh and Zulfikar Ali Barodawala from Thane -- were arrested by the agency last month.

''Nachan was found actively involved in the promotion of terror-related activities of the designated foreign terrorist organisation in collaboration with four other arrested accused - Barodawala, Mohammed Imran Khan, Mohammed Yunus Saki and Abdul Kadir Pathan along with some other suspects.

''Khan and Saki, members of the 'Sufa terrorist gang’ had been declared 'most wanted' by the NIA in a case relating to recovery of explosives from a car in Rajasthan in April last year (before their arrest by ATS Pune last month),'' the spokesperson said.

The official said Nachan was arrested after a series of raids in Borivali in Thane. Incriminating material including electronic gadgets and documents were also seized during the raids.

Besides assembling IEDs and purchasing material and components for their fabrication, he had facilitated the stay of Khan and Saki at a house in Kondhwa in Pune, the spokesperson said, adding the accused had organised and participated in bomb-making workshops in Kondhwa in 2022. He was also involved in preparation of a demo IED and conduct of a controlled explosion at this location, the spokesperson said.

The official said that according to investigations the accused hatched a conspiracy to further the terrorist activities of ISIS, also known as Islamic State, and had planned to commit terrorist acts to disturb unity, integrity, security and sovereignty of the country, and wage a war against the Government of India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Teva agrees to pay $126 million to US hospitals over opioids and more

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
2
OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Mesoblast shares tank after US FDA rejects cell therapy for children; Judge temporarily exempts women with complicated pregnancies from Texas abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: Mesoblast shares tank after US FDA rejects cell therapy...

 Global
4
WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023