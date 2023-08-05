Mumbai: Five Cong workers held for throwing ink at BMC official during protest against corruption
- Country:
- India
Five Congress workers were arrested on Saturday for allegedly throwing ink at a BMC engineer in his office in suburban Deonar as part of a protest against civic corruption, a Mumbai police official said.
The Congress had held protest marches at all BMC wards, including M East ward where the incident happened, during the day, the Deonar police station official said.
''While speaking to BMC engineer Anil Jadhav in his cabin, one of the protesting Congress workers, identified as the party's youth wing district chief Arif Sayyed, threw ink on the civic official and threatened him. Sayyed and those accompanying him were nabbed by BMC security personnel there,'' he said.
On Jadhav's complaint, a case was registered against five persons under Indian Penal Code sections 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 506-2 (criminal intimidation), the official said.
The five persons will be produced in court on Sunday, the police official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- Jadhav
- BMC security
- Congress
- Arif Sayyed
- Indian
- Deonar
- Anil Jadhav
- M East
ALSO READ
FEATURE-Rose, jasmine teas flourish in Indian push for renewable energy
Bhumi Pednekar to be honoured with Disruptor Award at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023
A day after landslide likely trapped more than 100, Indian rescuers look for survivors
Congress leaders wish Kharge on birthday
SC also issues notice to state of Gujarat on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's appeal against HC verdict in defamation case.