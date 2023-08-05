Left Menu

Maharashtra: Four held for promising jobs of forest guards for money

The police in Maharashtras Aurangabad city have arrested four persons for allegedly taking money from job aspirants on the promise of getting them employed as forest guards, a police official said on Saturday. Acting on a tip, the police on Friday arrested the four, identified as Amol Nichad, Annaji Kakde, Anil Kamble and Sandip Bhutekar.The accused apparently demanded Rs 10 lakh from each job aspirant.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 05-08-2023 20:16 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 20:16 IST
The police in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city have arrested four persons for allegedly taking money from job aspirants on the promise of getting them employed as forest guards, a police official said on Saturday. Acting on a tip, the police on Friday arrested the four, identified as Amol Nichad, Annaji Kakde, Anil Kamble and Sandip Bhutekar.

The accused apparently demanded Rs 10 lakh from each job aspirant. The police have seized documents of six candidates from the accused. Three blank cheques and four cheques with a collective face value of Rs 20 lakh were confiscated from the four, the official said. Mobile phones and a car worth Rs 7 lakh were also recovered them, he added.

