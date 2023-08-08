W Cape Premier calls for immediate end to taxi strike

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the safety of residents and road users is of paramount importance as the minibus taxi strike continues to wreak havoc in the province.

Winde has since called for an immediate end to the strike.

The Premier was speaking on the outcomes of a special Western Cape Cabinet meeting on Monday, 7 August 2023, to discuss the ongoing minibus taxi strike.

According to reports, four more Golden Arrow buses were torched yesterday, which brings the number to 10 since the taxi strike on Thursday, 3 August 2023.

This has forced the company to terminate its bus services in Khayelitsha, Nyanga, Philippi East, Langa, and Mfuleni, while at least two people have since lost their lives.

The Western Cape’s South African National Taxi Council (Santaco), is allegedly leading the stay-away and there has been no resolution despite numerous negotiations.

“I am angry that as a result of the strike, residents have been unable to get home to their families, work school, shops, clinics and other critical sites.

“Many government services, including health and social development, are having to close facilities and are unable to provide desperately needed services to our communities. Our schooling system is also being affected. This is not acceptable,” the Premier stated.

SAnews reported on Monday 287 420 learners have not been able to attend school across the province, while more than 9 000 teachers and staff were also prevented from going to work.

Meanwhile, he said the welcomes Santaco’s condemnation of the levels of violence associated with the strike.

“However, we remain deeply concerned by the violence, loss of life, and destruction of property that has been associated with the strike. Santaco’s leadership must ensure that the violence associated with the strike ends immediately,” Winde said.

The Premier said he supports the interdict granted by the Western Cape High Court to Golden Arrow Bus Services (GABS) against Santaco and its affiliates.

On the other hand, the Western Cape government announced that it was also pursuing legal action, along with the City of Cape Town, to interdict the violence.

“The ongoing violence is making it very difficult for negotiations to proceed. We are a government that stands for the rule of law. A withdrawal of services is an important Constitutional right, but violence, intimidation, and destruction of property are not. This is non-negotiable.”

Winde believes that all stakeholders should go back to the negotiations.

“But this has to be in an environment of calm. We must also not allow this issue to be politicised as this will only further complicate matters.”

Meanwhile, he said all law enforcement agencies have been mobilised since the strike and that a maximum number of personnel and resources have been deployed to respond to acts of violence and protect services that can be offered amid the industrial action.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)