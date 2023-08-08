Left Menu

Washroom video case: CID team arrives in Udupi

PTI | Udupi | Updated: 08-08-2023 16:53 IST | Created: 08-08-2023 16:41 IST
Washroom video case: CID team arrives in Udupi
Criminal Investigation Department
  • Country:
  • India

A team of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrived in Udupi district of Karnataka on Tuesday to take up investigation into the controversial washroom video case at a college.

The state government had handed over the case from the district police to the CID on Monday.

The team, led by Deputy SP Anjumala Nayak visited the office of the Udupi district superintendent of police and collected information related to the case, police said.

The CID team held discussions with SP Hakay Akshay Machhindra and Deputy SP Belliappa who was leading the investigation till now.

The team will be taking evidence from the victim, the accused students and representatives of the college management, police said.

The incident, which took place on July 19, took a political turn with a series of protests in the town demanding action against the three students who allegedly filmed another girl inside the washroom of the paramedical college here.

It was portrayed in certain circles in a communal manner because the victim and the accused belong to different religions.

The BJP held state-wide protests on the issue demanding the arrest of the three girls and an investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 7 die in separate incidents of drowning, snake bite

UP: 7 die in separate incidents of drowning, snake bite

 India
2
Sun emits intense solar flare; NASA observatory captures event | See pic

Sun emits intense solar flare; NASA observatory captures event | See pic

 Global
3
Ex-Infy executive Soneja joins Tech Mahindra as COO

Ex-Infy executive Soneja joins Tech Mahindra as COO

 India
4
Key factors shaping Malaysian state polls

Key factors shaping Malaysian state polls

 Malaysia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023