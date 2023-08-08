Left Menu

Police arrest suspect in stabbing near the British Museum

PTI | London | Updated: 08-08-2023 17:01 IST | Created: 08-08-2023 16:46 IST
A man was arrested after stabbing another man outside the British Museum in London on Tuesday, police said.

The museum, famous for housing the Rosetta Stone, was evacuated but police say there was no more risk to the public after the isolated incident.

Metropolitan Police said the stabbing occurred at a street corner near the museum's entrance.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a stab wound and the suspect was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

The British Museum, founded in 1753, is the world's oldest public national museum and houses works of history, art and culture.

