Heroin worth Rs 3 crore seized

Heroin worth over Rs three crore was seized and two persons were arrested in connection with it in Assams Karbi Anglong district on Tuesday, a police official said. The police arrested two persons both hailing from Senapati district in Manipur in connection with the incident.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 08-08-2023 17:11 IST | Created: 08-08-2023 16:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Heroin worth over Rs three crore was seized and two persons were arrested in connection with it in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Tuesday, a police official said. Acting on a tip-off, a police team launched an operation at Janakpukhuri area of the district and stopped a vehicle coming from neighbouring Nagaland. During the search of the vehicle, the policemen found 566 grams of heroin hidden inside 45 soap cases. The police arrested two persons both hailing from Senapati district in Manipur in connection with the incident. The seized heroin in the international market is estimated to be over Rs three crore, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

