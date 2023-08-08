Heroin worth Rs 3 crore seized

Heroin worth over Rs three crore was seized and two persons were arrested in connection with it in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Tuesday, a police official said. Acting on a tip-off, a police team launched an operation at Janakpukhuri area of the district and stopped a vehicle coming from neighbouring Nagaland. During the search of the vehicle, the policemen found 566 grams of heroin hidden inside 45 soap cases. The police arrested two persons both hailing from Senapati district in Manipur in connection with the incident. The seized heroin in the international market is estimated to be over Rs three crore, the official added.

