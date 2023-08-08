Left Menu

Cook beaten to death over food preparation in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-08-2023 17:18 IST | Created: 08-08-2023 16:55 IST
Cook beaten to death over food preparation in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer
A cook at a restaurant was allegedly beaten to death by four people over food preparation in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, police said Tuesday. The accused were in an inebriated condition at the time of the incident, the police said, adding all four have been detained.

The incident occurred in the Ramgarh police station area when the accused arrived at the restaurant late Monday night and got into an argument with the cook that the food did not taste good, Station House Officer Mukta Pareek said.

The accused severely thrashed the cook, resulting in his death, he said.

The deceased was identified as Shiv Deshmukh, a resident of Telangana.

The body has been kept at a hospital mortuary for post-mortem which will be conducted after the family members arrive, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

