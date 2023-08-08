Tamil Nadu records increase in wild elephant population

Tamil Nadu recorded an increase in the number of elephants in the wild as per the latest synchronised elephant population estimation report released by Chief Minister M K Stalin here on Tuesday. The state accounts for 2,961 elephants, up by 200 over the 2017 estimates of 2,761 pachyderms. The synchronised survey covered Kerala and Karnataka along with Tamil Nadu and was conducted from May 17 to 19 this year, the report released by the chief minister at the Secretariat here said.

''A series of measures taken by the state government has led to the increase in the number of elephants in the wild,'' an official press release said. Among the 26 forest divisions, Mudumalai Tiger Reserve had the highest estimated density of elephants followed by MTR Masinagudi division and STR Hasanur division, the report said. Among the five elephant reserves, the Nilgiris Eastern Ghats Elephant Reserve had the highest estimated density followed by Agasthyamalai Elephant Reserve, Nilambur Silent Valley-Coimbatore Elephant Reserve and Periyar Elephant Reserve.

About 2,099 personnel, including 368 volunteers, covering 690 blocks across the three southern states were involved in the elephant census. Forest Minister M Mathivendan, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment Climate Change and Forests Supriya Sahu, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests & Chief Wildlife Warden Srinivas R Reddy, Mudumalai Tiger Reserve Conservator of Forests and Field Director D Venkatesh and senior officials were present at the event at which the report was released.

