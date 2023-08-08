Left Menu

Delhi LG accords sanction for prosecution of two men for 'Khalistan Zindabad' graffiti

Section 153B of IPC deals with imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integrity and social and religious harmony.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2023 17:47 IST | Created: 08-08-2023 17:13 IST
Delhi LG accords sanction for prosecution of two men for 'Khalistan Zindabad' graffiti
Delhi LG VK Saxena (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has accorded sanction for the prosecution of two persons accused of drawing anti-national slogans like ''Khalistan Zindabad'' allegedly at the behest of banned outfit -- Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) -- early this year, Raj Niwas officials said on Tuesday.

Accused Vikram Singh and Balram Singh were arrested by Delhi Police for drawing multiple pro-Khalistani graffiti in areas of Vikaspuri, Janakpuri, Pachim Vihar, Peeragarhi, Meera Bagh and other adjoining parts of Western Delhi on January 19, they said.

During investigation, the accused disclosed that they indulged in such activities on the instruction of fugitive secessionist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the founder of the SFJ, the officials said.

The Lieutenant Governor has granted the sanction for prosecution under Section 196 (1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), 1973, they said.

The case was registered by the Special Cell of Delhi Police for the commission of offence under section 153B and 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. Section 153B of IPC deals with imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integrity and social and religious harmony. The officials said during investigations, the Delhi Police seized USB pen drives containing CCTV footage, proof of payments and location of mobile phones of the accused in the area where graffiti were drawn.

Investigations also was revealed that a video was circulated on social media platforms wherein Pannu was advocating and encouraging secession through such graffiti and conspiring to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 7 die in separate incidents of drowning, snake bite

UP: 7 die in separate incidents of drowning, snake bite

 India
2
Sun emits intense solar flare; NASA observatory captures event | See pic

Sun emits intense solar flare; NASA observatory captures event | See pic

 Global
3
Ex-Infy executive Soneja joins Tech Mahindra as COO

Ex-Infy executive Soneja joins Tech Mahindra as COO

 India
4
Key factors shaping Malaysian state polls

Key factors shaping Malaysian state polls

 Malaysia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023