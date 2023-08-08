China slams US for 'hyping up' South China Sea boat incident

China's embassy in the Philippines on Tuesday slammed the United States for "gathering" its allies to "hype up" the South China Sea issue and a maritime incident between Chinese and Philippine vessels.

"South China Sea is not a 'safari park' for countries outside the region to make mischief and sow discord," the embassy said in a statement, while urging the U.S. to respect China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights.

