Putin approves suspension of tax treaties with 'unfriendly' countries - RIA
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-08-2023 18:02 IST | Created: 08-08-2023 17:25 IST
President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree suspending Russia's double taxation agreements with what it calls "unfriendly countries" - those that have imposed sanctions on Moscow - the state news agency RIA reported on Tuesday. The measure had been proposed by the Finance Ministry and the Foreign Ministry in March.
Western countries have imposed successive waves of economic sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine in February last year, which it calls a "special military operation".
