Left Menu

Will follow CPCB norms on idols for festivals: Maharashtra govt to HC

The governments affidavit was put up before a Division Bench of Justices A S Chandurkar and Vrushali Joshi that was hearing a public interest litigation PIL about the use of Plaster of Paris PoP idols that harm the environment.As per the affidavit, filed by Chandrakant Arun Vibhute of the department of environment and climate change, Maharashtra, following the order of the HC in August 2022, the state formed an Administrative Committee and Technical Committee to formulate a draft policy for making immersion of idolstazia environmentally safe.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 08-08-2023 17:51 IST | Created: 08-08-2023 17:26 IST
Will follow CPCB norms on idols for festivals: Maharashtra govt to HC
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has told the Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court that it would adhere to the guidelines of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on idol immersion issued in May 2020. The guidelines have been sent to all collectors, zilla parishads and civic bodies, it said in an affidavit on Monday. The government’s affidavit was put up before a Division Bench of Justices A S Chandurkar and Vrushali Joshi that was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) about the use of Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols that harm the environment.

As per the affidavit, filed by Chandrakant Arun Vibhute of the department of environment and climate change, Maharashtra, following the order of the HC in August 2022, the state formed an Administrative Committee and Technical Committee to formulate a draft policy for making immersion of idols/tazia environmentally safe. The affidavit said until the Technical Committee’s recommendations are submitted and a final policy – on eco-friendly celebration of festivals – is established, CPCB’s guidelines of May 2020 will be followed. Communications in this regard have been issued to all collectors, zilla parishads and civic bodies, it said.

While the amicus curiae expressed concerns that the guidelines might be limited only to the use of PoP in making idols, the senior advocate for the state government clarified that the CPCB guidelines are comprehensive and apply to all types of idols, covering their immersion in rivers, lakes, ponds, and the sea. Meanwhile, the Society of Idol Makers, a registered body, told the court that they were included in the Technical Committee earlier, but their representation is missing in the Government Resolution of July 24, 2023, about the constitution of the committee. The court then allowed the Society of Idol Makers to approach the state government to request their representation in the Technical Committee.

The next hearing is scheduled for August 30.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 7 die in separate incidents of drowning, snake bite

UP: 7 die in separate incidents of drowning, snake bite

 India
2
Sun emits intense solar flare; NASA observatory captures event | See pic

Sun emits intense solar flare; NASA observatory captures event | See pic

 Global
3
Ex-Infy executive Soneja joins Tech Mahindra as COO

Ex-Infy executive Soneja joins Tech Mahindra as COO

 India
4
Key factors shaping Malaysian state polls

Key factors shaping Malaysian state polls

 Malaysia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023