China urges Philippines to stop 'provocative' actions after South China Sea incident

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 08-08-2023 18:25 IST | Created: 08-08-2023 17:46 IST
China's defence ministry on Tuesday called on the Philippines to stop all "provocative" actions in the South China Sea after the Chinese coast guard blocked a Philippine military supply boat near the Second Thomas Shoal.

"China will continue to take necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty," the ministry said in a statement.

UP: 7 die in separate incidents of drowning, snake bite

Sun emits intense solar flare; NASA observatory captures event | See pic

Ex-Infy executive Soneja joins Tech Mahindra as COO

Key factors shaping Malaysian state polls

