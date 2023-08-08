China urges Philippines to stop 'provocative' actions after South China Sea incident
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 08-08-2023 18:25 IST | Created: 08-08-2023 17:46 IST
China's defence ministry on Tuesday called on the Philippines to stop all "provocative" actions in the South China Sea after the Chinese coast guard blocked a Philippine military supply boat near the Second Thomas Shoal.
"China will continue to take necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty," the ministry said in a statement.
