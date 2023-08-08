Israel threatens to 'return Lebanon to stone age' in any war with Hezbollah

Israel threatened on Tuesday to "return Lebanon to the stone age" in any war against Hezbollah, following weeks of friction with the armed Iranian-backed group along the countries' border.

"Do not make a mistake. We do not want a war. But we are prepared to protect our civilians, our soldiers and our sovereignty," Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said in a statement, his remarks intended for Hezbollah. (Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

