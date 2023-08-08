Left Menu

Goa assembly: Legislators raise concern about dust pollution due to handling of coal cargos at Mormugaon port

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 08-08-2023 18:15 IST | Created: 08-08-2023 18:15 IST
Goa assembly: Legislators raise concern about dust pollution due to handling of coal cargos at Mormugaon port
  • Country:
  • India

Legislators across party lines on Tuesday raised the issue of dust pollution due to handling of coal cargos at Mormugao Port Authority (MPA) in Vasco, South Goa.

BJP MLA Sankalp Amonkar, the Aam Aadmi Party's Venzy Viegas and Cruz Silva, Goa Forward Party legislator Vijai Sardesai, Congress MLA Carlos Ferreira voiced their concerns during the ongoing monsoon session of the state legislative assembly.

Amonkar demanded that coal cargo handling companies — Southwest Port Infrastructure and Adani Mormugao Terminal — be asked to control the dust pollution levels.

The other members also raised concern about the pollution affecting residents of port town Vasco.

Responding to a volley of questions, state Environment Minister Nilesh Cabral said that continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations (CAAQMS) will be set up in Vasco by the end of the year.

The ambient air quality control systems have already been installed at five locations in the city, he said.

The minister further said that an indicative sensor-based station for live monitoring of the pollution has been installed and it provides pollution data.

Whenever pollution levels are found exceeding the permissible limit, the companies handling coal cargos are asked to stop their operation till the levels are reduced, he said.

The transportation of coal is also stopped when the pollution levels increase, Cabral said, adding that the state government is taking all necessary actions. A dome-shaped structure is being installed at MPA so that dust does not fly out while the cargo is being handled, the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 7 die in separate incidents of drowning, snake bite

UP: 7 die in separate incidents of drowning, snake bite

 India
2
Sun emits intense solar flare; NASA observatory captures event | See pic

Sun emits intense solar flare; NASA observatory captures event | See pic

 Global
3
Ex-Infy executive Soneja joins Tech Mahindra as COO

Ex-Infy executive Soneja joins Tech Mahindra as COO

 India
4
Key factors shaping Malaysian state polls

Key factors shaping Malaysian state polls

 Malaysia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023