Maharashtra: Five members of Pali municipal council disqualified

PTI | Alibag | Updated: 08-08-2023 18:17 IST | Created: 08-08-2023 18:17 IST
The collector of Maharashtra's Raigad district has disqualified five members of Pali municipal council, an official release said on Tuesday. The action has been taken against four council members for disobeying the party whip, while the fifth elected representative was disqualified for having more than two children, it said.

In December 2022, Pranali Patil-Shelke of the Peasants and Workers Party of India (PWP) ran for the post of president in defiance of her party whip. She bagged 11 votes and defeated PWP's official candidate Arif Maniyar, who got 5 votes, said the release.

During the election, two Shiv Sena councillors and one from PWP voted against their respective party whips.

The four were disqualified after hearing, said the release. A fifth councillor was disqualified for having three children, it said.

