US Domestic News Roundup: US court blocks Biden debt relief rule benefiting defrauded students; Biden to protect vast sacred lands near Grand Canyon and more

US court blocks Biden debt relief rule benefiting defrauded students

A federal appeals court on Monday blocked the Biden administration from proceeding with another piece of its student debt relief agenda, a rule that would make it easier for people who are defrauded by their schools to have their loans forgiven.

At the request of a group representing for-profit colleges, the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals prevented the rule from taking effect pending the outcome of an appeal to be heard in November.

Biden to protect vast sacred lands near Grand Canyon

U.S. President Joe Biden will curb land development on a stretch of nearly 1 million acres (405,000 hectares) near Arizona's iconic Grand Canyon, a move intended to cement his environmental credentials in the electoral battleground state. Biden, who arrived in Arizona aboard Air Force One on Monday evening, will create the Baaj Nwaavjo I'tah Kukveni - Ancestral Footprints of the Grand Canyon National Monument, a designation disparaged by some officials and mining interests but long sought by tribes that trace their origin to the lands.

Washington shuts US government offices due to threatening weather

U.S. government offices in the Washington D.C. area closed early on Monday because of threatening weather as forecasters warned people across the eastern U.S. of possible tornadoes, damaging winds and large hailstones. Fast-moving thunderstorms and powerful winds toppled trees and knocked out power for nearly 200,000 homes and businesses in neighboring Maryland and Virginia, according to tracking website PowerOutage.us. As many as 800,000 customers had lost power in the southern and mid-Atlantic states.

Trump argues proposed limits on 2020 election case evidence violate free speech

Donald Trump's lawyers urged a federal judge on Monday to reject a protective order sought by prosecutors ahead of the former U.S. president's 2020 election trial, saying it would violate his free speech rights under the Constitution. Prosecutors, in asking for the protective order, argued that Trump could otherwise improperly disclose confidential evidence before trial.

Minneapolis ex-officer sentenced to nearly 5 years in Floyd killing

Former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao was sentenced on Monday to 4-3/4 years in prison for aiding and abetting manslaughter in the 2020 killing of George Floyd, a Black man whose neck was pinned to the ground by another officer's knee during a botched arrest. The sentence, meted out by Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill, was more than the 4-1/4 years requested by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.

With Trump absent, DeSantis likely to be top target at Republican debate

The first Republican debate of the 2024 U.S. presidential campaign is shaping up as a crucial moment for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who badly needs some momentum in his challenge to former President Donald Trump for the party's nomination. Complicating the matter for DeSantis: Trump, by far the front-runner in the race for the right to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden, appears unwilling to provide him with a target.

Ohio special election could determine future of abortion rights in the state

Ohio voters will decide in a special election on Tuesday whether to make it more difficult to pass state constitutional amendments, including a November ballot initiative that would protect abortion rights statewide. The Republican-backed constitutional measure would raise the threshold to approve an amendment from 50% to 60% of the vote, while also implementing more stringent standards for amendments to get on the ballot in the first place.

Biden to name new monument restricting mining near Grand Canyon

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday plans to name a new federal monument covering nearly 1 million acres (405,000 hectares) near the iconic Grand Canyon in Arizona, a move that will likely restrict new mining activity in the uranium-rich area. Biden's climate adviser, Ali Zaidi, made the announcement during a briefing for reporters traveling aboard Air Force One.

Exclusive-As US navigates summer of strikes, Biden's top labor adviser exits, source says

President Joe Biden's top labor adviser, Celeste Drake, has stepped down, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter, leaving the administration with one less top official to try and maintain labor peace and avoid threatened strikes during an election year. Drake is leaving the White House to serve as the Deputy Director-General of the International Labor Organization, based in Geneva, Switzerland, and starts in her new role on Aug. 14, according to the source, who did not wish to be named.

Trump to attend Iowa State Fair, likely steal limelight from Republican 2024 rivals

Donald Trump plans to attend the upcoming Iowa State Fair but will skip events with other Republican presidential candidates, an aide to the former president said on Monday, a move likely designed to steal the limelight from his White House rivals. It had not been clear until now that Trump, the runaway frontrunner for the Republican nomination, would attend the annual fair in state capital Des Moines that runs from Aug. 10 to Aug. 20.

