Left Menu

Graffiti artists tag Milan's famed Galleria arcade

Graffiti artists have scaled and tagged the soaring stone entrance to Milan's Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, the prestigious shopping arcade at the heart of the city.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 08-08-2023 18:37 IST | Created: 08-08-2023 18:37 IST
Graffiti artists tag Milan's famed Galleria arcade
  • Country:
  • Italy

Graffiti artists have scaled and tagged the soaring stone entrance to Milan's Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, the prestigious shopping arcade at the heart of the city. Video posted online showed three figures in black spraying a green inscription as they edged around an upper ledge of the four-storey edifice, watched by tourists below in the square that faces Milan's cathedral.

Local police said the group were spotted around 10:20 p.m. (2020 GMT) on Monday night but disappeared before officers could catch them. An investigation was underway to try to identify the group and assess how they could have accessed the top of the facade, which is meant to be out of bounds, police added.

The 19th century Galleria is home to shops, restaurants and hotels that could have been used to gain access to the site. The tagging appeared to be the work of graffiti writers rather than politically-motivated groups or the environmental protesters who have targeted Italian museums and architectural treasures in recent months.

The stunt angered deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini who said the perpetrators should be "taught a lesson they will never forget," with prison sentences, fines or community service.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 7 die in separate incidents of drowning, snake bite

UP: 7 die in separate incidents of drowning, snake bite

 India
2
Sun emits intense solar flare; NASA observatory captures event | See pic

Sun emits intense solar flare; NASA observatory captures event | See pic

 Global
3
Ex-Infy executive Soneja joins Tech Mahindra as COO

Ex-Infy executive Soneja joins Tech Mahindra as COO

 India
4
Key factors shaping Malaysian state polls

Key factors shaping Malaysian state polls

 Malaysia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023