Three held for seeking Rs 80 lakh extortion from businessman in northwest Delhi

A 23-year-old man, along with his two associates, was arrested for allegedly demanding Rs 80 lakh as extortion from his employer by impersonating gangster Neeraj Bawania, police said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Aarush Kashyap, Krishan Murari (22) and Vikram (22), all residents of Shakurpur, they said.

Police said the three men had planned to settle in Nepal and start some business there with the extorted money.

On Saturday, a complaint was received from a businessman engaged in chemicals business in the Mangolpuri Industrial area in northwest Delhi, alleging that he received a call from a person demanding Rs 80 lakh ''protection money'', a senior police officer said.

During investigation, police analysed the call detail records and nabbed Kashyap, Murari and Vikram. Two SIM cards and two mobile phones used to make extortion calls were recovered from their possession, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Harendra Singh said.

Kashyap was working at the factory of the complainant for the last four years as a multi-tasker. He was close to the owner, the DCP said.

Kashyap roped in Murari and Vikram and hatched a plan to intimidate the businessman and extort money from him. They believed that the complainant could also give money if he was threatened, police said.

Murari arranged SIM cards and Vikram made the extortion calls to the businessman impersonating gangster Neeraj Bawania. He threatened the victim and demanded Rs 80 lakh as protection money, they said.

