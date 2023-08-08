Syria extends UN aid deliveries via two Turkish crossings until Nov. 13

Syria has extended its permission for the United Nations to deliver humanitarian aid via two Turkish border crossings until Nov. 13, U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs spokesperson Eri Kaneko said on Tuesday.

"We greatly welcome the extension of permission by the Government of Syria to utilize the Bab al-Salam and Al Ra'ee border crossings until November 13th," Kaneko said.

After an earthquake killed more than 50,000 people in Turkey and Syria in February, Syria allowed the United Nations to use those two border crossings from Turkey to dispatch aid. The approval was due to expire on Aug. 13.

