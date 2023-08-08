Manipur BJP unit urges PM to replace Assam Rifles with other paramilitary forces

The Manipur unit of BJP has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to replace Assam Rifles ''by any other paramilitary forces permanently'' from the state in the interest of the public and also sought his intervention to bring an amicable solution to the ongoing ethnic unrest at the earliest.

In a memorandum to Modi, the party's Manipur unit said, ''The role of Assam Rifles in regard to the ethnic unrest and in maintaining peace and tranquility in the state has been under considerable criticism and public outrage.'' ''Since Day 1 of the violence on May 3, Assam Rifles has failed to maintain neutrality so as to restore peace in the state,'' the party said, adding, ''The public anger and protest over Assam Rifles for playing the role of partisanship in this highly delicate and sensitive ethnic unrest continues to be witnessed unabated…the Assam Rifles has been charged by the public for their biased role in tackling the situation.'' The memorandum signed by its president A Sharda Devi and vice-president Chidananda recalled the recent incident when Assam Rifles allegedly blocked a team of the state police who were in pursuit of militants who had killed three civilians.

The memorandum comes two days after Manipur Police filed an FIR against 9 AR for ''disobeying law by public servant with intent to cause injury to any person, obstructing public servant in charge of public function.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)