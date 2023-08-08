BRS leader stabbed to death in Telangana's Jagital district

A ruling BRS leader and husband of a municipal councillor, Pogula Laxmirajam, was stabbed to death by two assailants in broad daylight at Korutla town in Jagtial district, on Tuesday, police said. According to Korutla Inspector Praveen Kumar, the deceased Pogula Laxmirajam (45) was having tea at a shop near the old Municipal Office in Korutla at about 9 AM. Two persons on a motorcyle came to the tea shop and one of them stabbed Laxmirajam with a knife and the duo fled the spot, they said.

The BRS leader was taken to a local hospital by people nearby and later shifted to a hospital in Karimnagar, where Laxmirajam succumbed to injuries. The reason for murder is yet to be known, police said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the deceased leader's wife, a murder case has been registered and probe is on, the Inspector said.

