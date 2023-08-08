Left Menu

BMC withdraws 10 pc water cut for Mumbai, suburbs from August 9

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC has decided to withdraw the 10 per cent water cut imposed in the city, its suburbs and parts of the neighbouring Thane district, as there has been a satisfactory rise in water stock in the reservoirs, an official said on Tuesday.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to withdraw the 10 per cent water cut imposed in the city, its suburbs and parts of the neighbouring Thane district, as there has been a satisfactory rise in water stock in the reservoirs, an official said on Tuesday. As per a statement issued by the civic body, there was more than 80 per cent water stock in the reservoirs supplying water to the city due to good rainfall in the catchment areas last month. The civic body had imposed a 10 per cent water cut from July 1, as the water levels in the reservoirs decreased due to inadequate rainfall in the catchment areas of lakes.

The reservoirs now have 80 per cent useful water stock, and hence, the civic body has decided to withdraw the 10 per cent water cut from August 9, the statement said. However, the BMC said that it will take a decision on water cut again if rainfall is inadequate in August and September. Seven reservoirs — Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts of Maharashtra — require 14 lakh 47 thousand 363 million litres of useful water stock to supply water to Mumbai.

