Border panel from Assam, Meghalaya to visit disputed Langpih, meet stakeholders: Minister

Cabinet Minister Paul Lyngdoh, who is the chair of a regional committee here, led a delegation of the panel from Meghalaya for a meeting with Chandramohan Potawari, chairman of the regional committee from Assam, in Guwahati.The regional committees would undertake a joint visit to the Langpih sector and interact with all stakeholders, local representatives, and the people.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 08-08-2023 20:19 IST | Created: 08-08-2023 20:19 IST
Officials of Assam and Meghalaya on Tuesday jointly agreed to visit the disputed Langpih area in Meghalaya's West Khasi Hills district to meet stakeholders, local representatives, and residents before finalising the interstate border, regional committee chairman Paul Lyngdoh said.

Both Meghalaya and Assam lay claim to the Langpih area where four people were shot dead at the heights of the interstate dispute in the area in 2010. Cabinet Minister Paul Lyngdoh, who is the chair of a regional committee here, led a delegation of the panel from Meghalaya for a meeting with Chandramohan Potawari, chairman of the regional committee from Assam, in Guwahati.

''The regional committees would undertake a joint visit to the Langpih sector and interact with all stakeholders, local representatives, and the people. We are optimistic that Langpih and the problems thereof are a thing of the past soon,'' Lyngdoh told PTI. He said, ''The discussions were fruitful and there was a spirit of mutual accommodation.'' According to the minister, the regional committee from Assam also expressed its ''receptiveness'' to the proposal put forth that villages which are identified as ''problem free'' areas and where and where residents of those areas are inclined to be in Meghalaya to remain in the state. Lyngdoh said residents of those villages have been voters of Meghalaya and the state government has been carrying out development activities in those areas for many years. He said he is looking forward to those areas being transferred to Meghalaya and are a distinct possibility through the active participation and resolution of the government of Assam. Lyngdoh also informed that a second round of the joint meeting would be held here post August 15.

Assam and Meghalaya had in March last year signed a MoU in Delhi to formally resolving interstate disputes in 6 areas of differences between the two states.

