Goa court grants anticipatory bail to Catholic priest booked for remark on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 08-08-2023 20:22 IST | Created: 08-08-2023 20:22 IST
A court in Goa on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to a Catholic priest who was booked over a remark he made on Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj during a sermon.

Additional sessions judge Kshama Joshi granted anticipatory bail to Father Bolmax Fidelis Pereira, who was charged under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

A case was registered at Vasco police station against Fr Pereira on August 4 after right wing activists protested demanding his arrest over his remark about the 17th century ruler.

Fearing arrest, the priest had moved an anticipatory bail application and the court heard the arguments in the case before granting him anticipatory bail. A video of the priest, attached to a church at Chicalim near Vasco town, went viral recently in which he said that "Chhatrapati Shivaji cannot be considered as a God". Several right-wing organisations in the state, including Bajrang Dal, condemned his remark.

Fr Pereira later issued a statement in which he expressed regret over the controversy surrounding his remark and the "misunderstanding" that arose due to the mention of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

