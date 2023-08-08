Expedite investigation, ensure justice delivery in SC/ST atrocity cases: Gehlot to police

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the police should investigate quickly and provide justice in cases of atrocities against people belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

A meeting of the State Level Vigilance and Monitoring Committee constituted under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was held here on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Gehlot.

In the meeting at the chief minister's residence, Gehlot said that due to the sensitivity of the state government and the action of the police, justice is being ensured to the SC-ST class.

Gehlot said that in the cases of SC-ST atrocities, the police should ensure that they get justice by doing a quick investigation without any pressure and fear, with full sensitivity. He said the police have an important responsibility of protecting the general public.

According to an official statement, several decisions were taken in the meeting, including setting up of a cell headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police for the investigation of cases registered under the SC-ST Act and Special Investigation Unit for Crime Against Women headed by Additional Superintendent of Police for crimes against women and children in the newly formed districts.

Seventeen new districts and three divisions came into being in Rajasthan on Monday. With this, Rajasthan now has 50 districts and 10 divisions.

According to the statement, the disposal time of cases registered under the SC/ST Act was 197 days in the year 2017, which has now been reduced to 64 days. Efforts will be made to reduce it to less than 60 days.

The meeting was also attended by Rajasthan Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Tikaram Jully, MLAs J P Chandelia and Prashant Bairwa, Chief Secretary Usha Sharma and Director General of Police Umesh Mishra and other officers.

