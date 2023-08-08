Left Menu

Niger misses treasury bond repayment of $3.8 mln after coup - debt agency

Reuters | Dakar | Updated: 08-08-2023 20:33 IST | Created: 08-08-2023 20:33 IST
Niger misses treasury bond repayment of $3.8 mln after coup - debt agency
  • Country:
  • Senegal

Niger has failed to pay 2.341 billion CFA francs ($3.76 million) in principals on treasury bonds due on July 31, the West African debt agency Umoa-Titres said on Tuesday.

The agency noted in a statement that the payments were missed in the context of sanctions imposed by West Africa's economic and monetary union UEMOA following a military takeover late last month.

"This situation is being closely monitored," it added. ($1 = 623.2400 CFA francs)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 7 die in separate incidents of drowning, snake bite

UP: 7 die in separate incidents of drowning, snake bite

 India
2
Sun emits intense solar flare; NASA observatory captures event | See pic

Sun emits intense solar flare; NASA observatory captures event | See pic

 Global
3
Ex-Infy executive Soneja joins Tech Mahindra as COO

Ex-Infy executive Soneja joins Tech Mahindra as COO

 India
4
Key factors shaping Malaysian state polls

Key factors shaping Malaysian state polls

 Malaysia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023