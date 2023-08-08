Niger misses treasury bond repayment of $3.8 mln after coup - debt agency

Niger has failed to pay 2.341 billion CFA francs ($3.76 million) in principals on treasury bonds due on July 31, the West African debt agency Umoa-Titres said on Tuesday.

The agency noted in a statement that the payments were missed in the context of sanctions imposed by West Africa's economic and monetary union UEMOA following a military takeover late last month.

"This situation is being closely monitored," it added. ($1 = 623.2400 CFA francs)

