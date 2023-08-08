'EGMH-THANE-PETROLEUM-FRAUDMaharashtra: Three booked for illegally stocking, transporting biodiesel

Left Menu

PTI | Thane | Updated: 08-08-2023 20:44 IST | Created: 08-08-2023 20:44 IST
An offence has been registered against three persons for alleged illegal stocking, transport and sale of biodiesel in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

A case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code was on August 4 registered against the accused, Moin Hamid Shaikh and Anjum Yasim Shaikh, who are dealers of petroleum products, and an unidentified person, an official said.

Moin imported biodiesel from abroad and sold it to Anjum and the duo allegedly fabricated documents to show that they were transporting mineral oil for sale, he said.

The police in June seized 27,500 litres of biodiesel, which was being transported by the accused using fake documents, the official said, adding that the seized fuel was worth Rs 18.7 lakh.

